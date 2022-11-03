CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,464,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,035,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,632,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,162,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,202,000 after buying an additional 680,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,682,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. 13,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,657. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

