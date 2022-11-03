CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,213,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 504,156 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIMX. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIMX. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HIMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,210. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $969.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $312.61 million during the quarter.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

