CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.26. 84,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,396. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

