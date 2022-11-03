CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,442,000 after buying an additional 4,344,484 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,519,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,489,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

