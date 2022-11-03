CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92,320 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ultra Clean worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 43.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Down 2.6 %

UCTT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $60.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.