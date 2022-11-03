CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,079 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $68,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 292,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,625,742. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.