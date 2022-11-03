CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,098 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.53. 167,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,484,347. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

