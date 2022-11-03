CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,339 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.73. 708,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,349,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

