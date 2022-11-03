CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,642,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $989,243,000 after buying an additional 784,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.88. 71,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,006. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

