Cardinal Health (CAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY22 guidance at $5.05-5.40 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

