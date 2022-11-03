CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.92% of CarGurus worth $23,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in CarGurus by 9.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 546,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 26.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $5,300,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

