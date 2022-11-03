Carl G. Herde Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $77,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,064,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

