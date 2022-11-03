Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $363.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
CSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.00.
Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE CSL opened at $232.69 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $6,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.