Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $363.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CSL opened at $232.69 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $6,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.