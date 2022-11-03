CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Increased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

