Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.7% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after buying an additional 200,794 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,136,000 after buying an additional 312,084 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $136.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,627. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
