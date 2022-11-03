Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

RYF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.27. 361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,817. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81.

