Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.66. 8,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,160. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

