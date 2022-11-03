Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after purchasing an additional 221,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VFH traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,214. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.