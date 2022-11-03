Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 1,571 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 109,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,810,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $101.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

