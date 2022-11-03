Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.50. 10,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day moving average of $135.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

