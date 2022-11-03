Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 320 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $178.73. 128,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

