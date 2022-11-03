Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 991 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.22. 134,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,481. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

