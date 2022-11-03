Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the period. Carriage Services accounts for about 3.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 5.79% of Carriage Services worth $34,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carriage Services by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter worth about $6,778,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.61. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,677. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,511.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

