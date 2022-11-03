Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.40 billion-$20.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 billion.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 57,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

