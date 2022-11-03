Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $21,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.3 %

CASY opened at $227.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.23. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

