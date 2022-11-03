Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.17. Approximately 5,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,213,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, insider James William Kupiec purchased 2,500 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,202,387.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

