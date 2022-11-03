Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.86), with a volume of 44200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($0.91).

Castelnau Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in public and private companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

