CBB Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
CBB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CBB Bancorp stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.60. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $14.38.
