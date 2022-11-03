CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $1,003,000.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CBIZ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 76.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,248,000 after buying an additional 702,855 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

