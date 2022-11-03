CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $1,003,000.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CBIZ Stock Performance
Shares of CBZ stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.