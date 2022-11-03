CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

CBIZ Stock Down 3.2 %

CBZ opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.74. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $598,295.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 46.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1,456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

