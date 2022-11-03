CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.
CBIZ Stock Down 3.2 %
CBZ opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.74. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at CBIZ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 46.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1,456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- eBay or Ety: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.