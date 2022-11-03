Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Shares Down 8.1%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.70. 9,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Cebu Air Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.
Cebu Air Company Profile
Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cebu Air (CEBUF)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.