CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.44 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $106.44 million and $7.09 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,187.94 or 0.99993284 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007966 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13615072 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,297,465.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

