Celer Network (CELR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.46 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $107.53 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

