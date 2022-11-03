Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.36

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.36 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 43.50 ($0.50). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 83,116 shares.

Cenkos Securities Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. The firm has a market cap of £25.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.28.

Cenkos Securities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

