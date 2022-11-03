Cenovus Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

CVE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 683,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,568,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

