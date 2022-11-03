Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Shares of CVE stock opened at C$27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$13.86 and a one year high of C$31.19. The company has a market cap of C$53.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51.
In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$648,922.28. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$648,922.28. Insiders have sold 320,396 shares of company stock worth $7,900,549 in the last ninety days.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
