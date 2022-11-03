Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$13.86 and a one year high of C$31.19. The company has a market cap of C$53.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$648,922.28. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$648,922.28. Insiders have sold 320,396 shares of company stock worth $7,900,549 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.59.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

