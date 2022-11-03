Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Centerspace stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $112.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

