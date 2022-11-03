Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 10,622 shares.The stock last traded at $36.41 and had previously closed at $36.87.

Central Securities Trading Down 4.0 %

Insider Activity at Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Central Securities during the first quarter worth about $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 34.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

