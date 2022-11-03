Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 444.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $6,952,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

