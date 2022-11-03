Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $70.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CDAY traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 79,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -125.41 and a beta of 1.48. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $130.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77.

Insider Activity

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock worth $2,891,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.