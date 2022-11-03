Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $70.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.73. 41,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

