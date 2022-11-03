Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Lowered to $228.00 at Piper Sandler

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $229.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTLS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.62.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $218.94 on Monday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $231.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 212.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.