Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Head to Head Comparison

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and RocketFuel Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $123.12 million 0.39 -$55.10 million $0.50 3.32 RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 165.38 -$4.66 million ($0.15) -1.02

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheetah Mobile. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheetah Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A RocketFuel Blockchain -12,594.29% -253.08% -195.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cheetah Mobile and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a reception and marketing robot; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. Further, the company provides mobile advertising publisher services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

