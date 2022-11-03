Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) to Issue None Dividend of $3.16 on December 1st

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 3.16 per share on Thursday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 42,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

