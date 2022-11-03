Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.56

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.56 and last traded at $110.91, with a volume of 1127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 13.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.64.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $88,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

