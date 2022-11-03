Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 307,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,573,000 after buying an additional 53,453 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Chevron stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.10. 85,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

