Christopher Ross Anderson Buys 100,000 Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Stock

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 100,000 shares of Alliance Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,148,860 shares in the company, valued at C$206,794.80.

On Friday, October 14th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 100,000 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

CVE:ALM opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$910,440.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. Alliance Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.52.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

