ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given New $2.10 Price Target at B. Riley

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $2.40 to $2.10 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer lowered ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex Price Performance

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

Insider Transactions at ChromaDex

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,885,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,051.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChromaDex news, insider Robert N. Fried purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 972,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,885,641 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,051.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,016 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 319,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.