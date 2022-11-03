CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of CHSCP stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 15,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. CHS has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $32.90.
CHS Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCP)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.