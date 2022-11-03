CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of CHSCP stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 15,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. CHS has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

