Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207,082 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.7 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.26. 9,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

